17 arrested after drug trafficking investigation in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Seventeen suspects have been arrested after a long-term drug trafficking investigation. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), the investigation targeting the distribution of methamphetamine and cocaine in Tallahatchie and Quitman counties.

On September 9, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) agents, along with U.S. Marshals, Tallahatchie County deputies, Yalobusha County deputies, Quitman County deputies and Charleston police, arrested the 17 suspects on state and federal charges.

Agents seized five pounds of methamphetamine, 300 dosage units of methamphetamine and four ounces of cocaine.

The following suspects were arrested:

James Taylor, 34, was charged with sale of methamphetamine

Aaron Prince, 32, was charged with sale of methamphetamine

Demandrick Hayes, 29, was charged with sale of methamphetamine

Markell Crossgrove, 38, was charged with sale of methamphetamine and sale of cocaine

Brenda Hunt, 46, was charged with sale of methamphetamine

Linda Hunt, 46, was charged with methamphetamine

Dexter Ray, 45, was charged with methamphetamine

Dana Smith, 38, was charged with sale of methamphetamine

Alvin Johnson, 47, was charged with sale of methamphetamine

Brian M. Rideout, 47, was charged with sale of methamphetamine

Kenterrance T. Speight, 22, was charged with sale of methamphetamine

Jeffery L. Rainey, 30, was charged with sale of cocaine

Tyrone T. Murry, 42, was charged with sale of cocaine

Orenthal L. Brooks, 47, was charged with sale of cocaine

Demetrius A. Means, 43, was charged with sale of cocaine

Carl L. Johnson, 29, was charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine

Genise Cox, 31, was charged with sale of methamphetamine

According to authorities, more arrests are suspected.