17 arrested after drug trafficking investigation in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Seventeen suspects have been arrested after a long-term drug trafficking investigation. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), the investigation targeting the distribution of methamphetamine and cocaine in Tallahatchie and Quitman counties.
On September 9, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) agents, along with U.S. Marshals, Tallahatchie County deputies, Yalobusha County deputies, Quitman County deputies and Charleston police, arrested the 17 suspects on state and federal charges.
Agents seized five pounds of methamphetamine, 300 dosage units of methamphetamine and four ounces of cocaine.
The following suspects were arrested:
- James Taylor, 34, was charged with sale of methamphetamine
- Aaron Prince, 32, was charged with sale of methamphetamine
- Demandrick Hayes, 29, was charged with sale of methamphetamine
- Markell Crossgrove, 38, was charged with sale of methamphetamine and sale of cocaine
- Brenda Hunt, 46, was charged with sale of methamphetamine
- Linda Hunt, 46, was charged with methamphetamine
- Dexter Ray, 45, was charged with methamphetamine
- Dana Smith, 38, was charged with sale of methamphetamine
- Alvin Johnson, 47, was charged with sale of methamphetamine
- Brian M. Rideout, 47, was charged with sale of methamphetamine
- Kenterrance T. Speight, 22, was charged with sale of methamphetamine
- Jeffery L. Rainey, 30, was charged with sale of cocaine
- Tyrone T. Murry, 42, was charged with sale of cocaine
- Orenthal L. Brooks, 47, was charged with sale of cocaine
- Demetrius A. Means, 43, was charged with sale of cocaine
- Carl L. Johnson, 29, was charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine
- Genise Cox, 31, was charged with sale of methamphetamine
According to authorities, more arrests are suspected.