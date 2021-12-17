$17 million awarded to Mississippi school meal programs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) awarded $17,161,128 to Mississippi to strengthen school meal programs.
The funds will be used for the following:
- $11,296,031 in Supply Chain Assistance funds for schools to purchase food for their meal programs
- $3,605,891 to purchase USDA Foods to distribute to schools
- $2,259,206 for cooperative agreements to purchase local foods for schools, focusing on historically underused producers