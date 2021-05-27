17 Mississippi beaches under water contact advisories

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ), through its Beach Monitoring Program, issued two beach water contact advisories on Thursday for Station 11A (Edgewater Beach) and Station 20 (Pascagoula Beach East). Fifteen other advisories remain in effect.

Advisories are issued for:

Station 11A — Edgewater Beach (Biloxi) — the extent is from Debuys Rd. east to Edgewater Ave.

Station 20 — Pascagoula Beach East — the extent is from Westwood east to Grand Oaks.

Advisories remain in effect for:

Station 1 — Lakeshore Beach — the extent is from the Silver Slipper Casino east to Pointset Ave.

Station 2 — Buccaneer State Park Beach — near State Park Road in Waveland –the extent is 100 yards from the sign in each direction.

Station 3 — Waveland Beach — the extent is from Oak Blvd. east to Favre St.

Station 4 — Bay St. Louis Beach — the extent is from the Box Culvert east to Ballantine St.

Station 5 — Pass Christian West Beach — the extent is from Fort Henry Ave. east to Elliot St.

Station 6 — Pass Christian Central Beach — the extent is from Henderson Ave. east to Hiern Ave

Station 7– Pass Christian East Beach — the extent is from Espy Ave. east to Hayden Ave.

Station 7A — Long Beach — the extent is from Oak Garden Ave. east to Girard Ave.

Station 8 — Gulfport West Beach — the extent is from Marie Ave. east to Camp Ave.

Station 10 — Gulfport Central Beach — the extent is from Alfonso Dr. east to Arkansas Ave.

Station 10B — East Courthouse Road Beach (Gulfport) — the extent is from Courthouse Rd. east to Tegarden.

Station 12A — Biloxi West Central Beach — the extent is from Travia St. east to Iberville Dr.

Station 12B — Biloxi East Central Beach — the extent is from St. Peter St. east to Dukate Street.

Station 14 — Front Beach — the extent is from the Ocean Springs Yacht Club east to Jackson Ave.

Station 15 — Shearwater Beach — the extent is from Weeks Bayou east to Ashley Place.

According to MDEQ, these segments of beach are not closed; however, there may be an increased risk of illness associated with swimming in these areas. When water samples show that levels are safe for human contact, the advisories will be lifted.

To view an interactive map of beaches under advisory, click here.