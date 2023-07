GAUTIER, Miss. (WJTV) – A 17-year-old was arrested for allegedly shooting a 13-year-old in Gautier.

WXXV reported the shooting happened on Springridge Road on Tuesday, July 18.

Police said Marcus Williams, of Gautier, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

The investigation is ongoing.