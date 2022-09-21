BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves announced the results of the Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) deployment that took place on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast.



“This operation means far more than just drugs and criminals off the streets. This means safer neighborhoods, safer roads, less threats to our kids and families, and an improved quality of life,” said Reeves. “We’ve sought to undermine existing criminal enterprises and to bolster the ongoing efforts of local law enforcement leaders and that’s exactly what this deployment accomplished.”



The plans for the deployment and the partnership between multiple local, state, and federal agencies was first announced by the governor on May 11, 2022.

The coordinated law enforcement operation’s goal was to directly target and counter violent crime, deter narcotics distribution, get illegal firearms off the streets, and keep communities safe. The initiative was led by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.



The MET deployment netted 170 arrests and resulted in 152 felony charges and 111 misdemeanor charges.

Two human traffickers were arrested during the operation. Investigators said they attempted to smuggle a total of nine people into the country.



Additionally, the following narcotics and items were seized:

5,574 dosage units of fentanyl

3.5 ounces of heroin

16 grams of cocaine powder and crack cocaine

50 dosage units of LSD

5 ounces of hallucinogenic mushrooms

4.9 pounds of marijuana

21 ounces of THC wax and edibles

43 firearms

$207,109 in currency

2 stolen vehicles