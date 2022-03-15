CHARLESTON, Miss.– Police in Charleston, Mississippi have charged an 18-year-old with murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Destini Jemerson.

Sonya Jemerson is in pain. The death of her daughter Destini is still fresh on her mind and heavy on her heart.

“Destini was, she was a, she was a sweetheart. She was the life of the family, life in the household,” she said.

Destini, from Marks Mississippi, was killed on February 26th. She was shot while a passenger in the back seat of vehicle on MLK Drive in Charleston, Mississippi.

Jemerson said she texted her daughter a few minutes before she was shot, and prayed for strength all the way to Charleston.

“When I identified her body, I asked if I could touch her, and I got my “peace” then, and when I walked off it started raining and I know she didn’t make it home to me, but I knew she made it home to God,” she said.

The shooter and the motive was unknown until police developed 18-year-old Terrance Brooks as a suspect after finding shell casings and a cell phone on MLK Drive.

Brooks turned himself in on Friday.

Terrance Brooks

Jemerson is relieved a suspect has been charged, but realizes there are heavy losses on both sides.

“In spite of the situation, I still pray for him and that he gets to know God and God touches him as well,” she said.

The young girl’s violent death was equally as hard on Tallahatchie County Coroner Ginger Meriwether. As a parent of two teenagers, she said she can only imagine what Jemerson is feeling.

“I take those cases to heart. It’s very tragic when these things happen, especially with an individual so young as this young lady…and it hurts my heart so terribly,” Meriwether said.

Terrance Brooks due in court next Monday.