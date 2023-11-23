MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An 18-year-old has been charged with capital murder after a shooting and crash left three people dead in Tunica County.

According to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, Deonte Carnell Taylor of Tunica was charged Wednesday with three counts of capital murder, four counts of shooting into a motor vehicle, and four counts of conspiracy to commit a crime.

On Nov. 10, three people were found dead in a wrecked car on Casino Center Drive. The car was burned and filled with bullet holes. The victims were identified as 23-year-old Steven Burts, 24-year-old Deshun Isabell, and 25-year-old Tednequa Moore.

The sheriff’s office said Moore was pregnant at the time of her death, which prompted them to seek the capital murder charges. In Mississippi, capital murder is punishable by life in prison or the death penalty.

Taylor is being held in the Tunica County Jail without bond.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing with more arrests to be made.

Anyone with information about the homicides is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 662-363-1411 or call CrimeStopper at 662-910-0400.