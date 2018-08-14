$181K in rural grant monies awarded in 2nd Congressional District

U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS) announced USDA rural development grants to the Board of Supervisors in Grenada and Tallahatchie County.

In Grenada County, supervisors will use the $85,000 to assist Provine Machine Works in expanding their production capacity. Thompson’s office says the investment will create five new part-time and five new full-time jobs.

In Tallahatchie County, Supervisors will use $96,000 to purchase new equipment for Greenleaf Farm & Landscape, LLC, which is a locally owned business in Enid to meet the new production capacity needed by its customers.

