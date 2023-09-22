JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced the award of $19 million to four dozen predominantly rural Mississippi banks and financial institutions.

The funds will be used to support loans and investments in economically-distressed areas.

The FY2023 Bank Enterprise Award Program (BEA Program) grants were approved through the U.S. Department of the Treasury Community Development Financial Institutions Fund (CDFI Fund).

“The BEA Program is important to Mississippi because it provides another avenue to credit and loans that other financial institutions wouldn’t necessarily offer to small businesses or start-ups in more rural or distressed areas,” Hyde-Smith said. “These resources will be put to work specifically to support job creation and retention in areas that need it most.”

For Mississippi, each of the following 35 institutions will receive $451,025:

Bank of Anguilla

Bank of Franklin, Meadville

Bank of Holly Springs

Bank of Kilmichael

Bank of Winona

BankFirst Financial Services, Columbus

BankOkolona, Okolona

BankPlus, Belzoni

Citizens Bank & Trust Company, Marks

Citizens National Bank of Meridian

Commerce Bank, Corinth

Copiah Bank, Hazlehurst

First American National Bank, Iuka

First Bank, McComb

First National Bank of Clarksdale

First Security Bank, Batesville

First Southern Bank, Columbia

First State Bank, Waynesboro

FNB Oxford Bank

FNB Picayune Bank

Genesis Bank, Benoit

Great Southern Bank, Meridian

Holmes County Bank, Lexington

Magnolia State Bank, Bay Springs

Merchants & Marine Bank, Pascagoula

Oxford University Bank

Peoples Bank, Mendenhall

Pike National Bank, McComb

Planters Bank & Trust Company, Indianola

PriorityOne Bank, Magee

The Commercial Bank, DeKalb

The Jefferson Bank, Greenville

The Peoples Bank, Ripley

United Mississippi Bank, Natchez

Unity Bank of Mississippi, Holly Springs

Additional awards to Mississippi banks include:

BNA Bank, New Albany – $430,430

Citizens Bank, Columbia – $428,497

Bank of Brookhaven – $416,516

Farmers and Merchants Bank Baldwyn – $379,768

The Cleveland State Bank, Cleveland – $351,431

Bank of Forest – $324,308

Covington County Bank, Collins – $256,037

First Federal Savings & Loan Association of Pascagoula-Moss Point – $259,687

Bank of Commerce, Greenwood – $193,500

Community Bank of Mississippi, Forest – $101,583

Richton Bank and Trust Company, Richton – $87,865

RiverHills Bank, Vicksburg – $53,429

Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Belzoni – $18,497