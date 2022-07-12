CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 19-year-old has been charged with first degree murder in connection to the death of his six-year-old brother.

Orlando “King” Pittman (Courtesy: Carroll Co. Sheriff’s Office)

On Saturday, July 9, Carroll County deputies responded to Vaiden Rentals Apartments on Court Street for a fire.

Investigators said Orlando “King” Pittman, 6, and his brother, 19-year-old Thomas Perry III, were inside the apartment, but they were not located. Authorities determined the fire had been intentionally set.

Deputies said Perry was seen walking east on Vaiden Kilmichael Road around 7:00 p.m. when a firefighter and a deputy were responded to the apartment fire.

During a search of the apartment, crews found Pittman’s body in a closet. Authorities said he had been killed before the fire started.

On Sunday morning, deputies located Perry in Vaiden and took him into custody for questioning. He was later charged with first degree murder, arson, and felony animal cruelty.

Perry appeared in court on Tuesday, July 12. His bond was set at $1.2 million.

At the time of the homicide, deputies said Perry was out on bond for a June 2022 misdemeanor charge

of domestic violence – simple assault. The judge revoked that bond at the hearing.

Perry is being held at the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility.