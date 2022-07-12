OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to a missing University of Mississippi student being found.

Oxford police said they are working with the University Police Department to use all available resources to find Jimmie Lee, who’s also known as Jay Lee.

Investigators said Lee was last seen Friday, July 8 leaving the Campus Walk Apartments in Oxford. The last time Lee was seen, he was wearing wearing a silver robe, gold sleeping cap and gray slippers.

Lee’s vehicle was located at a local towing company after it was removed from the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex on Friday, July 8.

Anyone who has information about the case can contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400, the University Police Department at 662-915-7234, or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.