$2.6 billion reauthorized to MDOT through infrastructure bill

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (the Act) into law. Included in the Act is the reauthorization of funds and the addition of new funds for numerous agencies including the Mississippi Transportation Department of Transportation (MDOT).

“What this is not, is a fourth economic stimulus package to be compared to the CARES Act, CRRSSAA funds or HARPA money that is delivered to the states with an infrastructure focus,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “All of this money will be put through the programs of Federal Highway and will have to meet the criteria for which they allow for those expenditures to be made.”

Through the FAST Act MDOT received around $2.6 billion; the Act reapproved those funds with the addition of nearly $1 billion more spread over five years.