OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men have been arrested on multiple charges after police said a traffic collision led to the death of an unborn child in Oxford.

On Sunday, March 6, Oxford police responded to a crash on West Jackson Avenue just after 3:00 a.m. According to police, a silver Chevrolet Camaro had struck a maroon Dodge Caravan. The female driver of the Caravan had to be extricated by Oxford firefighters and was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi with life threatening injuries.

The female’s unborn child was pronounced deceased at the hospital. She was then flown to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis and is currently in critical condition.

Meko Lamar, 19, was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital in North Mississippi with moderate injuries. He was released from the hospital on Tuesday, March 8.

Investigators said Lamar and Tyler Hammond, 19, were drag racing on West Jackson Avenue. After the collision, police said Hammond fled the scene.

Meko Lamar (Courtesy: Oxford Police Dept.)

Tyler Hammond (Courtesy: Oxford Police Dept.)

Lamar has been charged with homicide of an unborn child while in the commission of a misdemeanor

and drag racing. Hammond has been charged with felony fleeing and drag racing.

Lamar was issued a $150,000 bond, and Hammond was issued a $50,000 bond. This is an ongoing investigation.