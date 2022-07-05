MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Two men have been shot at a gas station in Marshall County, Mississippi on Highway 72, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said the shooting happened at the M&W Quick Stop just after 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at 1048 US 72 in Lamar, Mississippi.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two men got into an argument inside of the store when gunshots began to ring out.

Officers later confirmed the victims as Tarvis Shields and Demarcus Pate.

Deputies say Shields died at the scene and Pate was rushed to Regional One where he later died from his injuries.

We spoke with a friend of the victims who said this is a great loss for this small community..

There is no suspect information. There is set to be a press conference Wednesday morning.

WREG has reported on two previous shootings in the county that has happened within the last two weeks.

This is a developing story. WREG will update this page when more information becomes available.