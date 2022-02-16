MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two former Red Banks Volunteer Fire Department (RBVPD) employees were found guilty of embezzlement on Wednesday, February 16.

State Auditor Shad White announced that Mark Hanna and Linda Mannon were convicted after being indicted for embezzling more than $35,000 from the RBVPD in October 2021.

Hanna is the former RBVPD Chief, and Mannon is the former fire department secretary. White said the two embezzled both money and equipment.

Hanna and Mannon were convicted in Marshall County Circuit Court. The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Ben Creekmore’s office in Judge Kent Smith’s court chambers.