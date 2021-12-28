2 Mississippi men charged in kidnapping on Christmas Eve

MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi men have been charged with kidnapping after they took another man at gunpoint on Christmas Eve and drove him to a home where he was beaten, a sheriff said.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a news release Monday that the kidnapping happened about 1 a.m. Friday in Moss Point. He said the 50-year-old victim escaped from the trunk of a car while it was stopped at a traffic light in nearby Pascagoula.

Ezell did not release the name of the victim, who ran away and sought help. He said the man required medical care for injuries.

The sheriff said Preston Lynn Houston, 40, and Christopher Wayne Stevens, 42, were arrested Friday. They remained in the Jackson County jail Tuesday with bond set at $100,000 each. An online jail docket did not say whether either is represented by an attorney.

Ezell said Houston was out on a felony bond posted Dec. 23 in Pike County, Mississippi, which is about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northwest of coastal Jackson County.

The investigation of the kidnapping continues.