STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi State undergraduates with outstanding research accomplishments were selected as Goldwater Scholarship winners and will receive the country’s most preeminent undergraduate award for students in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, fields.

Madison E. Brode, a sophomore biological sciences major from Memphis, Tennessee, and Emma E. Wade, a junior computer science major from Decatur, Alabama, both are enrolled in MSU’s Judy and Bobby Shackouls Honors College.

Madison E. Brode (Courtesy: MSU)

Emma E. Wade (Courtesy: MSU)

Brode and Wade are among 417 scholarship winners across the U.S. named recently by the Board of Trustees of the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation for the 2022-23 academic year.