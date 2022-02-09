JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi teachers were named the recipients of the 2020 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

The mathematics teachers are Millicent Gunter of Bayou View Elementary in the Gulfport School District and Laura Bivins of Ann Smith Elementary in the Madison County School District.

“These teachers represent the best of the best,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “I join with their schools, districts and communities in congratulating them for receiving this well-deserved national recognition.”

PAEMST is the highest award kindergarten through 12th grade mathematics and science (including computer science) teachers can receive from the U.S. government.