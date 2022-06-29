MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two inmates housed in the Monroe County Jail attempted to carry out a planned assault on deputies and corrections officers, according to Sheriff Kevin Crook.

Joshua Miller is serving a life sentence for the murder of his girlfriend and other gang-related charges. He has now been charged with three counts of felony assault on a deputy sheriff.

Dillon Heffker, who is being held for drugs and weapons charges, has also been charged with one count of felony assault on a deputy sheriff.

Investigators found a weapon earlier in the week after threats were made against a female guard.

Sheriff Crook said the inmates attempted to incite a riot in the facility on Sunday while filming through a FaceTime tablet call. Patrol deputies were dispatched to the jail.

When a deputy entered the cell, Crook said Miller failed to comply and was struck in the body with a “less lethal round.” When deputies tried to arrest Miller, they said he resisted and fought with a deputy, biting him multiple times.

Corrections officers were able to hold off Heffker, who they said was attempted to assault the deputy with a TV.

Two other deputies arrived and helped place the inmates in restraints. They were removed from the cell. Another deputy was also bitten during the arrest.

Joshua Miller (Courtesy: Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Dillon Heffker (Courtesy: Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The deputy who was first on the scene was treated and released from the emergency room.

“We are blessed that no one was seriously injured in this incident, but this is exactly why we have to constantly train, use better tactics, and be physically fit to do this job. By far the biggest challenge to being Sheriff is the operation of the jail. We have gone to great lengths to provide a pathway for inmates to better themselves while here; however, the ones who have that mentality seem few and far between. For those who don’t have that desire and especially those who want to constantly bully and threaten others, especially our staff, there will be no privileges whatsoever other than the bare minimum required by state law,” said Sheriff Crook.