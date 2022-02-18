MACON, Miss. (AP) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a building collapsed in Mississippi, authorities said.

Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said the people were in a drugstore Thursday at about 5 p.m. when the wall caved in, WCBI-TV reported. Their conditions are currently unknown. Neither of the people injured were identified.

Beck said it is possible the remaining parts of a building next door that was demolished a few days earlier fell which led to the collapse of the drugstore.

“We’re just blessed at happening at the time it happened that it happened in a little bit earlier it’s no telling how many people would’ve gotten trapped or possibly hurt bad,” Beck said.

The incident is under investigation.