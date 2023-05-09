JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There have been a large number of mass shootings across the United States in 2023.

The Gun Violence Archive reported at least 200 mass shootings have taken place in the country this year. Eight of those were reported in Mississippi, and five of those mass shootings happened on May 5 in the state.

Some people have called for state and federal governments to tighten gun laws.

“If firearms, especially the military style weapons, AK-47, TEC-9s, that continue to shoot until they are regulated, nothing will happen. The number one situation in America right now is internally. We’re killing ourselves,” said Nettie Stowers with Women for Progress.

“We’re going to have to set aside some of this politicization of some of these issues, such as violence, gun control in our community, and start looking at it more holistically. How can we come together and show strength as a party being Democrat or Republican? I think it takes more strength to reach across the aisle and work as one to help your constituents is all about your constituents,” said Kevin Lavine, a professor of criminology at Jackson State University (JSU).

Mass shootings are defined as a shooting incident that involves four or more victims.