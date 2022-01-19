$200K donated to Ole Miss for renovated band practice field, new accountancy building

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi plans to build a new Patterson School of Accountancy building and renovate the Pride of the South practice field with a donation.

Helen Overstreet, a 1981 alumna, donated $100,000 to be used for the renovated band practice field and $100,00 to support the construction of a new Patterson School of Accountancy building.

Plans for the field renovation include extending the field from 80 yards to 120 yards, synthetic turf, lighting, observation deck, director’s tower, restrooms, access ramps and sidewalks. The Helen and Mike Observation Deck will be built in her and her late husband’s honor.

“Helen’s gift will be part of the funds that give our band members the practice facility that they so badly need and deserve. When the work is completed, our facility will finally be on par with other band practice facilities in the SEC,” said Director of Athletic Bands Randy Dale.