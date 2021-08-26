2021 Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday starts Friday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday will be on Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Sales tax will not be due during the holiday on the sale of firearms, ammunition and certain hunting supplies. Hunting supplies are the following items:

Archery equipment

Firearm and archery cases

Firearm and archery accessories

Hearing protection

Holsters

Belts

Slings

The sale of general hunting supplies are not exempt. Hunting supplies does not include animals used for hunting.

Click here for more information about the sales tax holiday.