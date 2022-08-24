JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Public Waters Alligator Hunting Season opens in Mississippi on Friday, August 26 at noon. The 10-day season will close at noon on Monday September 5.

During the June application period, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) received 7,050 permit applications. A total of 980 permits were issued in the state’s seven hunting zones.

This is the 18th year of public waterway alligator hunting in Mississippi and wildlife officials expect more than 3,500 people will participate with permitted hunters. There were 776 alligators harvested during the 2021 season.

MDWFP Alligator Program Coordinator, Ricky Flynt said, “Mississippi has experienced above average rainfall this summer in most areas, yet some areas of the state have not. The Mississippi River is lower than we have experienced in a number of years and will affect access to it and its associated tributaries. Recent weather has brought widespread locally heavy rainfall with some areas experiencing over 10 inches. This could cause local flash flooding and dangerous waterway conditions. Hunters are encouraged to remain weather aware, delay hunting in dangerous conditions, and never go boating when there is a threat of lightning.”

All persons, 16 or older, who are in a vessel with or assisting a permit-holder, must possess an Alligator Hunting License with a valid prerequisite hunting license which includes the following (Lifetime License holders are exempt): Mississippi Sportsman License, All-Game Hunting/Fishing License, Small Game Hunting/Fishing License, Apprentice Sportsman License, Apprentice All Game License, Apprentice Small Game License, Senior Exempt License, Disabled Exempt License, Nonresident All-Game or NR 7-Day All Game License.

Licenses can be purchased online at www.mdwfp.com, at any point-of-sale location in Mississippi, or by calling 1-800-5GO-HUNT.