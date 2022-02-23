JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board and the Mississippi Poultry Association announced the winners of the Inaugural “Dixie National Rodeo Days Crepe Showdown.” Several Mississippi 4-H youth competed in the event as part of Mississippi 4-H Day during the 2022 Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo on Saturday, February 19.

Placing first from Pontotoc County was Belinda James Castleman with her “savory” crêpe. Tying for second place were Laura Lee Brown and Grace Randall, both of Pontotoc County. Placing third, representing Rankin County, was Andrew Bragg, serving up a sweet crêpe.

The contestants placing first, second and third were awarded cash prizes by the Mississippi Poultry Association in amounts of $75, $50 and $25 respectively, and all contestants received a home cooking toolkit that included an apron, skillet, whisk and spatula.