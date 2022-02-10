PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Neshoba County Job Fair will be held on Wednesday, March 9.

The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Neshoba County Coliseum in Philadelphia. Attendees are encouraged to:

Dress for success

Be prepared for on-site interviews

Bring plenty of resumes (Copiers/scanners will NOT be available at the Job Fair)

Review the list of participating employers and have a game plan

To pre-register for the event, visit https://jobfairs.ms.gov. The job fair is free and open to the public.