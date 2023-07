The annual Choctaw Indian Princess pageant took place on Wednesday, July 12. (Courtesy: Choctaw Indian Fair)

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WJTV) – The annual Choctaw Indian Princess pageant took place on Wednesday, July 12.

Officials announced Nalani LuzMaria Thompson was named the 2023-24 Choctaw Indian Princess. She was also selected by her fellow contestants as Miss Congeniality.

First Alternate and Miss Photogenic was Sydney Alyse Ben and Second Alternate was Angel Bahlantah Clemmons.