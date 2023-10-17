JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson said fair attendance and revenue were up during the 2023 Mississippi State Fair.

“Considering we have one less fair day than prior to 2022, we are very pleased with the increased attendance that was driven in part by higher concert attendance. We drew large lunch crowds during the weekdays. We estimate the total fair attendance, which accounts for non-paid admissions, to be nearly 526,000,” said Gipson.

The State Fair concluded on Sunday, October 15. Gipson said the fair has an economic impact of nearly $50 million annually.

This year, fairgoers enjoyed new attractions, including the Mississippi State Fair Idol competition and Taste of Dixie National Rodeo.

Gipson said there were no major incidents to report, and any issues that arose were handled quickly by law enforcement.

The 165th Mississippi State Fair will be held October 3-13, 2024.