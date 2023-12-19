RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s 2023 timber harvest is expected to set a record for the 21st century.

“We are on pace to exceed 36 million tons of timber harvested, which would be the highest level we have experienced this century, surpassing the previous high set in 2005 prior to the Great Recession,” said Eric McConnell, an associate professor of forest business at Mississippi State University (MSU).

According to the MSU Extension Service, the increased harvest helped Mississippi’s forestry industry remain in third place among the state’s agricultural commodities, with an estimated production value of $1.5 billion. This is a 9.6% increase from 2022.

Poultry and soybeans ranked first and second at an estimated production value of $3.1 billion and $1.6 billion, respectively.

Timber’s value of production is estimated based on monthly severance taxes collected by the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Final figures will be available in early 2024.

Many economic analysts were warning of an imminent recession with lumber prices trending downward since July and a slowing demand for paper packaging, which is used for shipping products. However, there is cautious optimism after a Federal Reserve Board announcement in mid-December.

“Housing starts were predicted to hold steady at 1.4 million or even decline slightly in 2024. But the news on December 13 that the U.S. Federal Reserve plans three interest rate cuts in 2024 is good news for homebuilding,” said John Auel, certification programs coordinator with the Mississippi Forestry Association and retired MSU Extension Service assistant professor of forestry.

Drought conditions across the state have slowed growth and caused some tree death. Newly replanted stands and young stands have seen the highest death rates.

While drought caused most of the tree death that people are seeing in the state, foresters have seen an increase in Ips beetles and pockets of severe damage from them. In Mississippi, there are five species of pine bark beetles that attack pines. Three of them are Ips beetles. All five species are always present but are of special concern for drought-stressed trees.