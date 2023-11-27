MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office in connection to an incident that left a 21-year-old woman dead Thursday.

On Nov. 23, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident on County Road 181 where Bailey Mae Reed was pronounced dead on the scene.

Kylan Jacques Phillips (Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office)

Kylan Jacques Phillips, 24, was taken into custody in connection to the incident.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Bailey during this difficult time. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to seeking justice for Bailey and her loved ones,” said Sheriff Joey East in a press release.

Phillips is currently awaiting his court appearance for bond.