JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A total of $321,700 in prize money was collected by a half-of dozen winners Friday morning at the Mississippi Lottery Claims Center.

Don C. of Carson collected his prize of $278,000 from the April 26 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot. Don and his wife have enjoyed playing Mississippi Match 5 since it started last year, and he always chooses his own numbers.

The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot ticket was purchased from Fleetway 170 at 977 Columbia Avenue in Prentiss. The winning numbers drawn were 17-21-23-29-33.

The jackpot for the Saturday, April 30, Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $55,000. The jackpot for Friday night’s drawing of Mega Millions is an estimated $43 million, while the Saturday night drawing for Powerball is an estimated $20 million.