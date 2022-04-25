JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, April 25, U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (R-Miss.) announced the winner of the 2022 Second Congressional “Artistic Discovery” Virtual Art Competition.
There were 11 schools that participated and 116 pieces of artwork. This year’s 1st Place winner is Gabriel Williams, of Ida B. Wells APAC in Jackson.
The first place winner, along with one other person, may be eligible to receive round trip accommodations to Washington D. C. at a date to be determined to compete with the other Congressional Art Competition winners. In addition, Williams’ entry will be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel for the period of one year.
The other winners are as follows:
- 2nd Place- “By the Light of the Mayflower” by Tracey Robinson – Ida B. Wells APAC
- 3rd Place- “Love Wrinkles” by Alexander Guzman – Winona Secondary School
Honorable Mentions:
- “Broken Record” by Dion Hines – Ida B. Wells APAC
- “In the Bleachers” by Tobias Barnes – Ida B. Wells APAC
- “Tree Frog on a Log” by Chloe Burrowes- Water Valley High School
- “Driving With Dad” by Zoey Rockoff – Ida B. Wells APAC
- “Untitled” by Yanya Washington – Madison Shannon Palmer High School