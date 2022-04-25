JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, April 25, U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (R-Miss.) announced the winner of the 2022 Second Congressional “Artistic Discovery” Virtual Art Competition.

There were 11 schools that participated and 116 pieces of artwork. This year’s 1st Place winner is Gabriel Williams, of Ida B. Wells APAC in Jackson.

The first place winner, along with one other person, may be eligible to receive round trip accommodations to Washington D. C. at a date to be determined to compete with the other Congressional Art Competition winners. In addition, Williams’ entry will be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel for the period of one year.

The other winners are as follows:

2 nd Place- “By the Light of the Mayflower” by Tracey Robinson – Ida B. Wells APAC

Place- “By the Light of the Mayflower” by Tracey Robinson – Ida B. Wells APAC 3rd Place- “Love Wrinkles” by Alexander Guzman – Winona Secondary School

Honorable Mentions: