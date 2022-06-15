HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Transportation Commission announced $3.8 million was awarded for multimodal transportation projects throughout the Southern District.

The commission approved the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to award grants to regional and municipal airports, ports, railroads and public transit systems throughout the state.

“MDOT’s focus stretches far beyond Mississippi’s highways and interstates, it also includes intermodal transportation and its vast network of railroads, airports, public transit and ports and waterways,” said Commissioner Tom King, Chairman, Mississippi Transportation Commission. “Each mode of transportation is vital in its own way whether it’s by transporting people, goods or services, all modes work together to promote economic growth and development throughout the state.”

Funding for these multimodal grants comes from the Multimodal Transportation Improvement Fund.

Three ports received funding in the Central District:

Port of Greenville, $500,000 – clamshell bucket purchase and rebuild.

Port of Rosedale, $450,434 -port road rehabilitation.

Warren County Port, $772,809 – warehouse addition.

Four airports received funding in the Central District:

Cleveland Municipal Airport, $325,000 – north ramp hangar project.

Greenville Mid-Delta Regional Airport, $471,688 – portable water system improvements (Phase 3B).

John Bell Williams Airport, $221,350 – pave corporate hangar access road.

Key Field, $137,207 – matching grant funds to acquire electric powered ground support equipment.

Eleven public transits received funding in the Central District:

Bolivar County Council on Aging, Inc., $180,255 – buses and insurance.

Central Mississippi, Inc., $18,000 – vehicle insurance

City of Jackson (JATRAN), $480,000 – fueling and Operational Expenses for its transit system.

Claiborne County Human Resource Agency, $82,227 – buses and insurance.

Copiah County Human Resource Agency, $16,000 – vehicle insurance.

Hinds County Human Resource Agency, $47,007 – buses and insurance.

Madison County Citizens Services Agency, $41,451 – buses and insurance.

Mississippi Band of Choctaw Transit, $12,032 – vehicle transmission overhauls, vehicle A/C overhauls and insurance.

NRoute Transit Commission, $38,000 – bus and insurance.

Philadelphia Transit, $46,510 – buses, transmission overhauls, A/C overhauls and insurance.

South Central Community Action Agency, $36,127 – buses and insurance.

Three ports received funding in the Southern District:

Port Bienville, $502,855 – barge fleeting area construction.

Port of Gulfport, $650,000 – east pier rail rehabilitation.

Port of Pascagoula, $694,560 – construct new timber fender system.

Two airports received funding in the Southern District:

Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, $387,172 – replace passenger terminal flooring.

Stennis International Airport $400,000 – construction of corporate aviation hangars.

Six public transits received funding in the Southern District:

Coast Transit Authority, $480,000 – operational expenses for its transit system.

Community Development Incorporated, $100,060 – buses and insurance.

D.J. Transit Inc., $64,127 – buses and insurance.

Five County Child Development Program Inc., $30,084 – bus and insurance.

Mount Zion Economic Community Center, Inc., $47,295 – buses and insurance.

Natchez Transit System, $61,880 – buses and insurance.

One railroad received funding in the Southern District: