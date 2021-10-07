$3.96M awarded to combat violence against women in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced the award of more than $3.96 million in U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) funding to support efforts to combat violence against women in Mississippi.

According to Hyde-Smith, the DOJ Office of Violence Against Women approved the FY2021 appropriated funding through grant programs authorized by the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). The eight awards will support statewide, community, and campus programs in Mississippi.

“Violence against women is a sad fact of life, and Mississippi is not immune to this problem. These Justice Department grants will allow programs in our state to continue to help victims and the officials to strive to hold the abusers accountable,” said Hyde-Smith, who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

FY2021 VAWA grants awarded to Mississippi include: