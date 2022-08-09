ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn County deputies said three people were arrested for helping four inmates escape from the Alcorn County Jail.

Investigators said 29-year-old Ana Ruiz, 25-year-old Yira Sauceda and 21-year-old Elias Jimenez were charged with felony aiding of jail escape.

According to authorities, Ruiz and Sauceda were arrested on Friday, Agust 5 in Alcorn County. They have been charged and released on a $10,000 bond.

Courtesy: Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office

Jimenez was arrested on Friday, August 5 by Louisiana State Police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Jimenez is awaiting extradition, along with three of the escaped inmates back to Alcorn County.