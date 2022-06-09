WOODVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Wilkinson County jury convicted three men for first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the death of Carl Newton.

Prosecutors said Newton shot Nathan Lollis, who decided not to pursue charges. According to investigators, Lollis, Charles Lee Wells and Marcel Smith decided to seek revenge.

Newton was killed on July 16, 2018 in a secluded location.

Nathan Lollis (Wilkinson Co. District Attorney’s Office)

Charles Lee Wells (Wilkinson Co. District Attorney’s Office)

Marcel Smith (Wilkinson Co. District Attorney’s Office)

Special Judge Forrest “Al” Johnson sentenced all the co-defendants to serve life for the murder to run concurrent with 20 years for the conspiracy.