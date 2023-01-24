JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) awarded more than $3 million on behalf of the Community Heritage Preservation Grant program to 19 preservation and restoration projects from across the state.

The Community Heritage Preservation Grant program, authorized and funded by the Mississippi Legislature, helps preserve and restore historic courthouses and schools across Mississippi, as well as other types of historic properties located in Certified Local Government communities.

“The Legislature has saved hundreds of significant Mississippi properties through this program,” said MDAH director Katie Blount. “The Department of Archives and History is grateful for the Legislature’s support and pleased to be able to help preserve these local treasures.”

The grant awards are as follows:

Natchez Institute , Natchez, Adams County-­$300,000 Window restoration

, Natchez, Adams County-­$300,000 Y&MV Depot (Natchez Depot) , Natchez, Adams County-$143,750 Interior repairs and finishes; HVAC, plumbing and electrical upgrades

, Natchez, Adams County-$143,750 Sherman Line Rosenwald School , Gillsburg, Amite County-$40,000 Roof replacement and foundation repairs

, Gillsburg, Amite County-$40,000 Vaiden High School , Vaiden, Carroll County-$62,184 Roof repairs and historic structures report

, Vaiden, Carroll County-$62,184 Bennett Auditorium , Hattiesburg, Forrest County-$235,015 Interior repairs and window restoration

, Hattiesburg, Forrest County-$235,015 Forrest County Agricultural High School , Brooklyn, Forrest County-$73,367 Interior floor repairs

, Brooklyn, Forrest County-$73,367 Hinds County Armory , Jackson, Hinds County-$324,368 Window restoration

, Jackson, Hinds County-$324,368 Kemper County Courthouse , DeKalb, Kemper County-$218,001 Roof repairs and repainting

, DeKalb, Kemper County-$218,001 Lafayette County Courthouse , Oxford, Lafayette County-$213,562 Window restoration

, Oxford, Lafayette County-$213,562 Dentzel Carousel and Carousel House , Meridian, Lauderdale County-$239,840 Roof replacement; structural, exterior and window repairs

, Meridian, Lauderdale County-$239,840 Merrehope , Meridian, Lauderdale County-$306,385 Roof replacement

, Meridian, Lauderdale County-$306,385 Canton Rosenwald School , Canton, Madison County-$183,798 Rood repairs and structural stabilization

, Canton, Madison County-$183,798 Trolio Hotel , Canton, Madison County-$184,000 Roof repairs

, Canton, Madison County-$184,000 Byhalia High School , Byhalia, Marshall County-$200,039 Roof repairs

, Byhalia, Marshall County-$200,039 Carnegie Auditorium , Holly Springs, Marshall County-$196,367 Structural and masonry repairs

, Holly Springs, Marshall County-$196,367 M&O Railroad Depot , Aberdeen, Monroe County-$98,353 Interior and door repairs; and electrical upgrades

, Aberdeen, Monroe County-$98,353 Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation-Academy Building , Vicksburg, Warren County-$136,180 Roof replacement

, Vicksburg, Warren County-$136,180 Eupora School Complex-Administration Building , Eupora, Webster County-$78,235 Roof, interior and exterior repairs

, Eupora, Webster County-$78,235 Yazoo County Courthouse , Yazoo City, Yazoo County-$214,124 Interior and exterior repair; mechanical and electrical upgrades

, Yazoo City, Yazoo County-$214,124