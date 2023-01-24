JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) awarded more than $3 million on behalf of the Community Heritage Preservation Grant program to 19 preservation and restoration projects from across the state.
The Community Heritage Preservation Grant program, authorized and funded by the Mississippi Legislature, helps preserve and restore historic courthouses and schools across Mississippi, as well as other types of historic properties located in Certified Local Government communities.
“The Legislature has saved hundreds of significant Mississippi properties through this program,” said MDAH director Katie Blount. “The Department of Archives and History is grateful for the Legislature’s support and pleased to be able to help preserve these local treasures.”
The grant awards are as follows:
- Natchez Institute, Natchez, Adams County-$300,000
- Window restoration
- Y&MV Depot (Natchez Depot), Natchez, Adams County-$143,750
- Interior repairs and finishes; HVAC, plumbing and electrical upgrades
- Sherman Line Rosenwald School, Gillsburg, Amite County-$40,000
- Roof replacement and foundation repairs
- Vaiden High School, Vaiden, Carroll County-$62,184
- Roof repairs and historic structures report
- Bennett Auditorium, Hattiesburg, Forrest County-$235,015
- Interior repairs and window restoration
- Forrest County Agricultural High School, Brooklyn, Forrest County-$73,367
- Interior floor repairs
- Hinds County Armory, Jackson, Hinds County-$324,368
- Window restoration
- Kemper County Courthouse, DeKalb, Kemper County-$218,001
- Roof repairs and repainting
- Lafayette County Courthouse, Oxford, Lafayette County-$213,562
- Window restoration
- Dentzel Carousel and Carousel House, Meridian, Lauderdale County-$239,840
- Roof replacement; structural, exterior and window repairs
- Merrehope, Meridian, Lauderdale County-$306,385
- Roof replacement
- Canton Rosenwald School, Canton, Madison County-$183,798
- Rood repairs and structural stabilization
- Trolio Hotel, Canton, Madison County-$184,000
- Roof repairs
- Byhalia High School, Byhalia, Marshall County-$200,039
- Roof repairs
- Carnegie Auditorium, Holly Springs, Marshall County-$196,367
- Structural and masonry repairs
- M&O Railroad Depot, Aberdeen, Monroe County-$98,353
- Interior and door repairs; and electrical upgrades
- Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation-Academy Building, Vicksburg, Warren County-$136,180
- Roof replacement
- Eupora School Complex-Administration Building, Eupora, Webster County-$78,235
- Roof, interior and exterior repairs
- Yazoo County Courthouse, Yazoo City, Yazoo County-$214,124
- Interior and exterior repair; mechanical and electrical upgrades