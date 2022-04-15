NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Neshoba County deputies are investigating after a pellet gun ambush left three Neshoba County football players with minor injuries.

Breezy News reported the incident happened on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said investigators are not sure if the attack by three Philadelphia High school students was premeditated.

Clark said the victims were working out on the Neshoba Central practice field when the shots were fired around 12:15 p.m. He said deputies were able to track down the suspects in a neighborhood near the school.

All three suspects were juveniles and have not been identified.