MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office has opened a homicide investigation after two men and a woman were found shot to death inside a car in Robinsonville.

At 9:24 p.m. Friday, a passerby reported that a vehicle had run off the road and was possibly on fire on Casino Center Drive.

At 9:26 p.m., just two minutes after the call, deputies arrived on the scene and noticed that a vehicle with multiple bullet holes had struck a pole.

Two men and a woman were pronounced dead. They have been identified by TCSO as Deshun Montarrio Isabell, 24; Steven Dewayne Burts, 23; and Tednequa Tenice Moore, 25.

All three victims were transported to the Mississippi Crime Lab for an autopsy, reports say.

According to reports, the Mississippi Highway Patrol Crime Scene Unit, the State Investigator from the MS Bureau of Investigation, along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives was requested to assist with the investigation.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident should call the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or Tunica County Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400.