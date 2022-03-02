GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy was killed in an apartment fire in Mississippi, and four firefighters were burned while trying to save him, a fire chief said.

The fire happened Tuesday evening at Cypress View apartments in Greenville.

Greenville Fire Chief Ruben Brown Sr. told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it appeared the fire began on the first floor. The boy was on the second floor, and one of his parents was on the scene when firefighters arrived, Brown said.

The four firefighters, including one captain and one lieutenant, had blisters on their skin and did not require hospitalization, Brown said. The chief posted a photo on Facebook showing Capt. Randy Ray’s helmet that partially melted in the fire.

A pastor and a counselor spoke with firefighters after they returned to their station, and help remains available for those who need it, Brown said.

The child’s name was not immediately released, and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

“We are asking the community to keep the family in their prayers,” Brown wrote on Facebook.