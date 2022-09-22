JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced more than $30.0 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development funding for broadband fiber delivery to residents in seven rural Mississippi counties.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) said two USDA ReConnect Program grants have been approved for TEC of Jackson and Bay Springs Telephone Co. for fiber-to-home network service in Copiah, Jasper, Lawrence, Newton, Simpson, Scott, and Smith counties.

“These new ReConnect grants will continue USDA Rural Development investment in bringing affordable internet service to rural communities in Mississippi, including underserved areas,” said Hyde-Smith, who has worked to secure ReConnect Program appropriations. “Access to reliable broadband service through this program will help improve all aspects of rural life—our homes, businesses, farms, and all levels of public services.

TEC of Jackson was awarded a $22.2 million grant to connect 9,770 people, 92 businesses, and 310 farms in Copiah, Scott, Lawrence, Newton, and Simpson counties. The federal grant will be matched with $7.4 million from the applicants, making $29.6 million available for this network.

Bay Springs Telephone Company will receive an $8.1 million grant to extend internet service to 1,123 people, nine businesses, and 57 farms in Jasper and Smith counties. Another $2.7 million in applicant funding will make $10.8 million available for the project.