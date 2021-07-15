$30M in unclaimed money returned to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, State Treasurer David McRae announced the Mississippi Treasury has returned more than $30 million in unclaimed money since January 2020. He said the returns have been made through 10,000 separate claims.

“I am incredibly proud of our unprecedented effort to return unclaimed money to the people of Mississippi,” said McRae. “This money has become a critical economic stimulus as families endured the pandemic’s economic setbacks. But unlike many of the federal packages, this stimulus didn’t increase government debt.”

To search for unclaimed money in your name, click here.