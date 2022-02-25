WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJTV) – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) awarded $32.7 million to expand broadband infrastructure in Mississippi. This grant, sought by the State of Mississippi, will fund 10 unique projects in middle-mile and last-mile broadband deployment and serve 12,487 households across 10 counties.

“This announcement is great news for Mississippi,” U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) said. “This $32.7 million investment will help connect nearly 12,500 households to high quality internet, which will make a significant difference in their daily lives. I look forward to working with the NTIA, other federal agencies, and those in Mississippi to expand broadband access to every unserved household in our state.”

The grants, which are being made available as part of The Broadband Infrastructure Program, were funded by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021.

The program was designed to support broadband infrastructure deployment in unserved areas, especially rural areas.