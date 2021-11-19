$38.8M awarded for three infrastructure projects in Mississippi

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – On Friday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $38.8 million will be awarded for three projects in Mississippi through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grants program.
“We’re proud to support these great projects that will improve infrastructure, strengthen supply chains, make us safer, advance equity, and combat climate change,” said Buttigieg. “As in past years, we received far more applications than we could fund: this cycle saw about a ten-to-one ratio of requests to available dollars. But going forward, with the passage of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we will be able to support far more infrastructure projects to support jobs and everyday life in communities across the country.”
The projects include:
- The city of Long Beach will receive $16.8 million for the Beatline Parkway project, which will connect Highway 90 to Beatline Road by constructing a five-lane roadway with pedestrian and bike multimodal paths from Highway 90, including the CSX crossing, to north of Canal Number One and complete right-of-way acquisition to the Johnson Road intersection.
- The city of Jackson will receive $20 million for the Rebuilding Medgar Evers Boulevard project, which will reconstruct a 1.5-mile section of a former interstate highway, into a multimodal, complete street from Medgar Evers Boulevard to the Woodrow Wilson Avenue/Five Points area on the south to Coleman Avenue and Ridgeway Street on the north.
- The Rail Authority of East Mississippi will receive $2 million for the East Mississippi Intermodal Railroad project, which will complete planning and preconstruction activities to complete a 60-mile Class III rail line connecting two existing shortline railroads to establish continuous rail service along the eastern side of Mississippi.