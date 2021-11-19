$38.8M awarded for three infrastructure projects in Mississippi

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – On Friday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $38.8 million will be awarded for three projects in Mississippi through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grants program.

“We’re proud to support these great projects that will improve infrastructure, strengthen supply chains, make us safer, advance equity, and combat climate change,” said Buttigieg. “As in past years, we received far more applications than we could fund: this cycle saw about a ten-to-one ratio of requests to available dollars. But going forward, with the passage of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we will be able to support far more infrastructure projects to support jobs and everyday life in communities across the country.”

The projects include: