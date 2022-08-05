ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Four inmates escaped from the Alcorn County Jail early Friday morning.

Investigators said the inmates have been identified as Landon Braudway, Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and Hunter Wiginton.

According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates cut a hole through the roof of the jail and were able to escape. Surveillance video showed the men running east from the jail toward the National Guard Armory around 2:00 a.m.

Landon Braudway (Courtesy: Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office)

Antonio Reyes (Courtesy: Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office)

Samuel Sims (Courtesy: Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office)

Hunter Wiginton (Courtesy: Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone who sees the inmates should call 911.