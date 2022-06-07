JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) and other agencies were involved in a chase on Monday across Northeast Mississippi that ended in the arrest of four suspects.

According to investigators, the suspects were wanted for presenting fraudulent prescriptions allegedly written by a physician in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Sara Wells, Walter Robinson, Isa Muhammad, and Jordan Shireman were all arrested and charged with prescription fraud and conspiracy to obtain a controlled substance by fraud.

Sara Wells (Courtesy: MBN)

Walter Robinson (Courtesy: MBN)

Isa Muhammad (Courtesy: MBN)

Jordan Shireman (Courtesy: MBN)

The driver of the vehicle, Isa Muhammed, is also being charged with felony fleeing. No bond has been set at this time and more charges are expected.

MBN had assistance from the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, and the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department.