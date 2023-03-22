MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people were killed in Batesville, Mississippi, after their car hit a bridge and fell into the creek.

According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, six people, ages 12 to 19, were riding in a car Tuesday night. While driving west on Curtis Road, the car ran off the road and hit a bridge.

After hitting the bridge, the car went into a creek.

Five of the victims were pronounced dead. Their ages were 19, 15, 14, 13 and 12. One 14-year-old girl survived, police say. Everyone in the car was related.

Deputies are still investigating the cause of the accident.

This developing story will be updated.