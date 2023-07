MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — Rescuers found the body of a 4-year-old boy who drowned in Goodes Mill Lake Tuesday, an official with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

JCSO said the boy was reported missing at Presley’s Outing late Tuesday morning. Rescuers searched land and water for the child. His body was found at about 4:30 p.m.

Presley’s Outing is RV and recreation park near the Mississippi-Alabama state line, popular with south Alabama vacationers.