JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) entered into a cooperative agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to administer the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure (RFSI) Program for the state.

Through the program, MDAC will make available more than $5.8 million in funding from USDA to build resilience in the middle-of-the-supply-chain and strengthen local food systems.

“Having a strong, resilient food supply chain is crucial for our food security. This partnership with USDA will provide the State of Mississippi a strategic opportunity to strengthen our state’s food supply chain and increase marketing opportunities for our farmers while increasing consumers’ access to local foods,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson (R-Miss.).

The purpose of the program is to assist states in building resilience in the middle-of-the-supply-chain and strengthening local food systems by creating new revenue streams for producers.

MDAC will fund projects that expand capacity for processing, aggregation, and distribution of agricultural products; construct and expand infrastructure facilities; modernize equipment; purchase refrigerated trucks; and implement new technology systems.

Eligible foods under the USDA grant guidelines include specialty crops, dairy, grains for human consumption, aquaculture, and other food products. Meat and poultry, wild-caught seafood, exclusively animal feed and forage products, fiber, landscaping products, tobacco, and dietary supplements are excluded under the USDA grant guidelines.

MDAC will conduct four meetings and one webinar to educate the public on this program opportunity. Meetings will be held January 23 in Cleveland, January 25 in Verona, January 30 in Jackson and February 1 in Hattiesburg. The webinar will be held February 2. Interested applicants can register at https://www.mdac.ms.gov/rfsi/.

The deadline to apply for RFSI’s Infrastructure Grant or Equipment-Only Grant is March 15, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. All completed applications must be electronically submitted to rfsi@mdac.ms.gov.

Visit https://www.mdac.ms.gov/rfsi/ to view the Request for Applications, download applications and obtain additional information about the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program.