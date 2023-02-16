LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Louisville police announced five suspects, ranging from the ages of 16 to 21-years-old, were arrested in connection to a fatal shooting outside of a grocery store.

The suspects were identified as 16-year-old Nazyrian Goss, 16-year-old Leshawn Clark, 17-year-old Decameron Moore, 21-year-old Elvondrick Idom and 16-year-old Cameron Thompson.

Goss and Thompson were charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and their bonds were each set at $100,000.

Clark and Moore were charged with one count of aggravated assault, and their bonds were each set at $50,000.

Idom was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, and his bond was set at $150,000.

Nazyrian Goss (Courtesy: Louisville Police Department)

Leshawn Clark (Courtesy: Louisville Police Department)

Decameron Moore (Courtesy: Louisville Police Department)

Elvondrick Idom (Courtesy: Louisville Police Department)

Cameron Thompson (Courtesy: Louisville Police Department)

The shooting happened at Louisville Pit Stop on Sunday, February 12.

Winston County Deputy Coroner Blake Sheets identified the deceased victim as Devonte McMillian, 23, of Louisville, who was pronounced dead at a Jackson hospital.

In addition to McMillian, two other people were airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Three people were treated elsewhere for less severe injuries.

Police said they are awaiting the findings of forensics to determine which suspect shot McMillian.